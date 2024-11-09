JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 66.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,619 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,635,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,356 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,873,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $22,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

