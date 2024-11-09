Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after buying an additional 2,003,158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,921,000 after buying an additional 34,632 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,581,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.