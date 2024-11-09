Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 206,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

OUT stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUT. StockNews.com downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

