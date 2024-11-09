Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of S opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,940. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $252,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,149,268.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

