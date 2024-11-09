QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,351.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,368.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $935.84 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.