Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

