Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $83.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

