QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $54.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 37,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $1,969,127.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 674,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,081,695.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,373 shares of company stock valued at $46,476,179 over the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

