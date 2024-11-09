Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,631 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $14,172,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,787,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 120.8% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 116,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 63,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 145,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,115,934 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $55.64 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.