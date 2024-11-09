Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,480 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

