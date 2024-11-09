Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 366.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 148,910 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 498,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,603,000 after purchasing an additional 146,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,818,000 after purchasing an additional 69,975 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $154,270,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $14,572,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $260.53 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.09 and a 52-week high of $277.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.12 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.