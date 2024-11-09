QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,172 shares of company stock valued at $136,270,842. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 28.7 %

AXON opened at $603.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.16 and its 200 day moving average is $346.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.88 and a fifty-two week high of $611.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.