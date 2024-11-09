TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,461.82.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,351.89 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $935.84 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,368.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,316.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

