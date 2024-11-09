Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,650,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 24.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,845,000.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $159.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

