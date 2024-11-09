Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.23 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in KeyCorp by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 193,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 56,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in KeyCorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 251,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,897.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Baird R W lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at $648,988.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,011 shares of company stock worth $610,425. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

