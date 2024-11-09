Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases Shares of 14,495 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 125.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 68.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $8.21.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

