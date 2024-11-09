Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires Shares of 954 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $240.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.67. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $148.50 and a one year high of $245.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.