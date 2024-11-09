Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 11,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 12,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $857.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

