45,783 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 124,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 145,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 287,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 90.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

