HMS Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 916.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.7% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 823.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 945.0% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after buying an additional 149,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

AVGO opened at $183.64 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.78. The company has a market capitalization of $857.71 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.