The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $387.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $251.69 and a 12-month high of $392.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SHW
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.