Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $239,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 997 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% in the third quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,949 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.9 %
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.60.
View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.