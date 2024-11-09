Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $239,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 997 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% in the third quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,949 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.9 %

NXPI opened at $233.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.17. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $179.64 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.60.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

