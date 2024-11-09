Graypoint LLC Acquires 2,068 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 25.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $225.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average of $193.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $131.24 and a 52 week high of $227.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

