Leslie Global Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,401 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leslie Global Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.9% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 11,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 12,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.71 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average of $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.