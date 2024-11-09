M&G Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

M&G Plc lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Autoliv by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,707,000 after purchasing an additional 205,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after buying an additional 40,957 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,330,000 after buying an additional 207,521 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,690,000 after buying an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,111,000 after buying an additional 281,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.