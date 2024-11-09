Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 255,958 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13,105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,466 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after buying an additional 61,535 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,115,000 after buying an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $131.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.71.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

