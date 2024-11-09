Chesapeake Energy (EXE) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Chesapeake Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 6.07% 2.74% 2.08% Chesapeake Energy Competitors -3.13% 7.33% 6.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 2 3 1 2.83 Chesapeake Energy Competitors 2157 11616 16205 624 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $99.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.25%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.72 billion $2.42 billion 57.09 Chesapeake Energy Competitors $715.53 billion $1.07 billion -607.55

Chesapeake Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Chesapeake Energy pays out 142.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.4% and pay out 116.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Energy lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy’s competitors have a beta of -14.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,537% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy competitors beat Chesapeake Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

