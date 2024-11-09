M&G Plc Sells 30,922 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

M&G Plc decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,922 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 494,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,541 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $2,639,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Nutrien by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 144.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.