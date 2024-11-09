Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys 4,921 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 579,859 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 923,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 660,261 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.4% during the third quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,966 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOS. Benchmark decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

