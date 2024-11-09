Baiju Bhatt Sells 108,964 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 108,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,715,382.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,823.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $2,597,865.60.

On Monday, September 9th, Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $2,735,357.80.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12.

HOOD opened at $30.54 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

