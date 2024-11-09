Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,045,224.76 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 64,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,045,224.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,354.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Bicket sold 42,942 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,084,834.10.

On Tuesday, October 8th, John Bicket sold 54,504 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,605,291.20.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04.

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,505,471.02.

On Tuesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $3,164,965.28.

Samsara Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Get Our Latest Report on IOT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth $537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 2,787.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth about $19,477,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.