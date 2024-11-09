William A. Smith II Sells 6,500 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,491.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reliance Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RS opened at $320.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,270,000 after buying an additional 184,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after buying an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,755,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RS

Reliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.