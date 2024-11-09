Reviewing Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) and Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Community Health Systems and Ardent Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ardent Health Partners 0 2 8 2 3.00

Community Health Systems presently has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 15.44%. Ardent Health Partners has a consensus price target of $21.64, suggesting a potential upside of 32.49%. Given Ardent Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardent Health Partners is more favorable than Community Health Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems $12.49 billion 0.05 -$133.00 million ($3.02) -1.49 Ardent Health Partners $5.41 billion 0.43 $53.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Community Health Systems and Ardent Health Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ardent Health Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Community Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Community Health Systems and Ardent Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems -3.18% N/A -0.95% Ardent Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ardent Health Partners beats Community Health Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc. owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, and direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Ardent Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.