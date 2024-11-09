Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Capri alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capri

Capri Trading Down 6.7 %

CPRI opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Capri has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at $33,080,000. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $22,652,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Capri by 14.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,734,000 after acquiring an additional 515,963 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $17,681,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,008,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.