Analysts Set NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) PT at $10.39

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMR. CLSA initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at $460,294.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 478,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,222 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $18,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NuScale Power by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.12.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

