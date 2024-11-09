Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lineage from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Lineage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LINE

Lineage Trading Down 1.1 %

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $67.32 on Friday. Lineage has a twelve month low of $66.94 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter worth $176,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,115,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,351,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,298,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,893,000.

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.