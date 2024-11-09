Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 40,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 486,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $278,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $589.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $560.42 and its 200 day moving average is $515.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $602.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,493,681. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $221,747.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,493,681. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,118 shares of company stock worth $121,237,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.10.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

