Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$9.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.32.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Frank Vincent Mcmahon sold 33,451 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$309,425.10. In other news, Director Frank Vincent Mcmahon sold 33,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$309,425.10. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. Insiders sold 182,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$7.33 on Friday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.95 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$538.24 million, a PE ratio of 183.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

