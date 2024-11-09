Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $82,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Masco by 119.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 290,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 157,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

