Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Chord Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $132.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $123.30 and a 1-year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

