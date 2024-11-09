Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $465,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.8 %

EXPE stock opened at $180.76 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.47.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile



Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

