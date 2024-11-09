Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 17.2% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 18.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 124.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of LAD opened at $371.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.11. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.25 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

In related news, COO Chris Holzshu sold 8,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.21, for a total transaction of $2,855,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,821.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chris Holzshu sold 8,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.21, for a total value of $2,855,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,821.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,301,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.80.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

