Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $385.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.30 and a 200 day moving average of $380.49. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

