Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $399.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.43 and a fifty-two week high of $403.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.