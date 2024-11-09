Amalgamated Bank Sells 870 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of BellRing Brands worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $71.14. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

