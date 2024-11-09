Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

AIT opened at $268.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.99. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.47 and a 52 week high of $269.42. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

