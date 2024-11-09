Amalgamated Bank Has $4.02 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,899,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TKO Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,320,000 after buying an additional 283,731 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 499.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TKO Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TKO opened at $120.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.14 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. TKO Group’s revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

