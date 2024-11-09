Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 208.71 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.