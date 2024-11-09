Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after buying an additional 367,705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,288,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,453,000 after purchasing an additional 190,024 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 370,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

