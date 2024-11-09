Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,265 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 111.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WEX by 328.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 97,807 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 672.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 134,099 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,329,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.63. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $244.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.03 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,214.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

